Today, Lili Reinhart is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, thanks to her role as Betty Cooper on the hit CW show “Riverdale.” But the road to “Riverdale” wasn’t the easiest for the 22-year-old. In her first Screen Test, Reinhart details her struggles with mental health while starting out as an actress in Hollywood, before landing the role that launched her into fame, as well as party tricks she learned on the set of “Hustlers,” her first kiss, and her love for Zac Efron.