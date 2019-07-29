Airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CW11 Seattle!

Making its debut on Sunday, July 28 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), the adrenalin-fueled action thriller BULLETPROOF follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, “Star Trek: Into Darkness”) and Pike (Ashley Walters, “Top Boy”) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. Despite their differences, Bishop and Pike work brilliantly together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode. Full of grit and sometimes gloss, BULLETPROOF is stylish and funny with entertaining, riveting criminal cases in each episode. BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo (“Britannia,” “Monsters”), Michele Buck (“Endeavour,” “Midsomer Murders”), Judy Counihan (“No Man’s Land,” “Fresh Meat”), Nick Love (“The Football Factory,” “The Sweeney”), Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters. BULLETPROOF, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision