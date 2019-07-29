Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
#gracias #obrigado #thankyou 🙏🏼☺️😘🥰🎂🎊 pic.twitter.com/jNPSPsrFax
— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) July 22, 2019
For everyone who’s seen both #Barry and #janethevirgin , I’m currently watching Barry and loving it.. but can’t shake the feeling that Anezka would be somehow related to the Chechnyan mob. Like maybe Noho Hank’s cousin or something.
— Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) July 29, 2019
Getting so excited to direct episode 6 of Season 6! ⚡️ #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/66hFrXlEcz
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 24, 2019
Ice cream sandwich never looked so good. https://t.co/ejx69ZBQDH
— Carlos Valdes (@Tha_Los) July 21, 2019
View this post on Instagram
One week ago… I have to pinch myself sometimes because I’m so fortunate to be a part of this show, to play Ralph, and to go to work with this group. Can’t believe I’ve been at two comic cons with this crew, almost two years exactly since I first auditioned for Ralph. I often forget to stop and take stock – always running around between work and my dogs, my relationship and volunteering whenever I can and trying to sleep or have a life. Thank you to everyone who is a part – especially the fans – of this wonderful ride. Work smart and always make sure you give back. It will save you. @cwtheflash #theflash my shirt: @standupforpitsfoundation photo: @tvline
Why is MAJOR in all caps? Oh my God, do I die in this episode? https://t.co/vIwxq28ZEc
— Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) July 25, 2019
And that’s the story. If it wasn’t for my Dad’s influence, I wouldn’t have wanted to be an actor. And this little rage out is a tribute to him, as a way of thanking him and telling him I love him. It’s also a way of expressing my love for everyone on iZOMBiE, they’re the best 💕 pic.twitter.com/xc7njV2YrO
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) July 26, 2019
Started my day with fun Code 8 things. Shot 14 hours on Arrow. Heading home shortly. Mostly excited to wake up early and drive my kid to camp.
Then we’ll do it all again.
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 25, 2019
From the day we met in a parking lot in Burbank for a chemistry read, to swimming around in a sinking ships, dying, coming back to life, & all the shows he's helped usher in. Been a while ride & @StephenAmell helped me navagite it. Greatful to have been on this journey with you! pic.twitter.com/O9HWGFd5I9
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 25, 2019