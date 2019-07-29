Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

For everyone who’s seen both #Barry and #janethevirgin , I’m currently watching Barry and loving it.. but can’t shake the feeling that Anezka would be somehow related to the Chechnyan mob. Like maybe Noho Hank’s cousin or something. — Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) July 29, 2019

Getting so excited to direct episode 6 of Season 6! ⚡️ #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/66hFrXlEcz — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 24, 2019

Ice cream sandwich never looked so good. https://t.co/ejx69ZBQDH — Carlos Valdes (@Tha_Los) July 21, 2019

Why is MAJOR in all caps? Oh my God, do I die in this episode? https://t.co/vIwxq28ZEc — Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) July 25, 2019

And that’s the story. If it wasn’t for my Dad’s influence, I wouldn’t have wanted to be an actor. And this little rage out is a tribute to him, as a way of thanking him and telling him I love him. It’s also a way of expressing my love for everyone on iZOMBiE, they’re the best 💕 pic.twitter.com/xc7njV2YrO — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) July 26, 2019

Started my day with fun Code 8 things. Shot 14 hours on Arrow. Heading home shortly. Mostly excited to wake up early and drive my kid to camp. Then we’ll do it all again. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 25, 2019