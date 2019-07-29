



news

Variety gets excited for Shannen Doherty joining season 4 of Riverdale in a Luke Perry tribute!

Cinema Blend has reasons for why Oliver won’t be miserable in Arrow‘s season 8 despite what happened last season!

EW.com gives us the best 3 moments from the new Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl trailers!

EW.com shares how the Supernatural stars earned a standing ovation after the emotional final comic-con panel!

Los Angeles Times learns that the Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Syder Urman is ready to say goodbye!

Cinema Blend is excited to hear that The Flash‘s Tom Cavanagh will play more than one character in the Arrow-verse crossover!

Cinema Blend discovers that Legacies cast a new vampire for season 2 as a love interest for a main character!

Cinema Blend gets pumped about Grant Gustin’s reveal of his Flash costume for the new season!

Deadline follows Arrow as they say goodbye at Comic-Con!

Entertainment Weekly lists off everything we know about Supernatural season 15 so far!