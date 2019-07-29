Airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CW11 Seattle!

Kicking of the month of August is comedy game show HYPNOTIZE ME, hosted by Taye Diggs and featuring award-winning hypnotist Keith Barry, making its US network debut Wednesday, August 7 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Investigative documentary series MYSTERIES DECODED, delves deeper into some of America’s greatest unsolved mysteries beginning Tuesday, August 13 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). And season two of CW Seed’s musical comedy I SHIP IT, written, created and executive produced by Yulin Kuang, makes its broadcast debut on The CW Network on Monday, August 19 (9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).