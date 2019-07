The family bickering after Casey Kasem’s death has yet another chapter. And according to Newser, it’s a doozy! Kasem’s widow, Jean Kasem, has filed a lawsuit against Kasem’s attorney, Samuel Ingham III. She’s accused Ingham of plotting with Casey’s three grown children from a previous marriage to kill Kasem “for financial gain.” Filed in LA county, the wrongful-death suit claims the four caused Casey to starve to death in a strange hospital.