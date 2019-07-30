Yeah, I know, I’m a Seahawks fan and trust me, I love me some Seattle Seahawks football, but this year? I’m concerned.

Hear me out though. We have a lot riding on draft picks and Russell Wilson of course, and this hype could be derailed sooner or later. Hopefully way later.

But don’t click away just yet! Look, here are the five biggest reasons that the Seahawks season will end in sorrow:

1. Someone is getting injured.

I don’t wish injuries on anyone, but my gut, which is never wrong, is telling me that one of the big stars is going down with some kind of season-ending injury, early in the season. Now hopefully I’m wrong, but my gut has beaten my brain most of the time.

2. The defense won’t be as good as last year.

Fans last year thought that the defense was not going to be up to par, because of the departures of Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson and season-ending/career-ending injuries from K.J. Wright & Kam Chancellor. But last year, the defense stepped up to the amusement of all the 12s out there. But with Earl Thomas & Frank Clark leaving, both key members of the defense gone, who is going to step up? Who knows.

3. The division is tough.

The defending NFC Champs, rookie sensation Kyler Murray and comeback Jimmy Garoppolo all in the same division? Yikes. You have the Rams, coming off a very impressive year. Even though they lost in the Super Bowl, they still dominated all year. The Cardinals drafting Murray could definitely ruffle some feathers in the division — he had great success in college which gave him the title of #1 draft pick. And finally, the 49ers getting all the starters back from injury and also drafting Nick Bosa at the #2 pick in the draft, are definitely a sleeper in the division.

4. Their schedule looks easy, but it could bite them in the butt.

The Seahawks have the 8th-easiest schedule in the whole league, facing teams in the AFC North and NFC South this year. But don’t let this fool you. We still have to play the Rams, 49ers and Cardinals twice as well as the Eagles in Philadelphia and the Vikings at home. Hopefully, like I said earlier, I’m wrong, but it looks like we could end with a 14-2 or 13-3 record, but in actuality, go 9-7 or 8-8.

5. The loss of Doug Baldwin.

Even though we had a huge draft class full of talented wide receivers to replace Doug Baldwin, his presence on the field will not be matched by any of the up-and-coming players on the roster. Baldwin brought a certain type of electricity and without that spark, the Seahawks offense will unfortunately look a little lackluster and bland.

If you've reached this far, you have probably destroyed your computer in frustration and it's completely understandable, and if you haven't, you're probably still infuriated