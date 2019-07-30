Filed Under:contest, cw11 seattle, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, gofobo, kstw, movie screening


To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Seattle: Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX
http://www.gofobo.com/ewQPt09978

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD

Synopsis:
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeff Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Movie trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUTtJjV852c

