



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS now through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES now through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS now through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in various locations around Seattle!

MOVIES AT THE MURAL on Saturday, July 27th and continuing on Saturdays in August at Seattle Center!

Experience FREE movies outdoors at Seattle Center this summer. Picnic on the gently sloping Mural Amphitheatre lawn, in front of a state-of-the-art 40-foot screen, with the Space Needle looming above. The series features popular movies, both classic and contemporary, appropriate for all-ages. Movies at the Mural is an outdoor cinema experience like no other!

SEAFAIR FLEET WEEK AND BOEING MARITIME CELEBRATION on Thursday, July 29th through Saturday, August 30th, 2019 in Elliott Bay!

Seafair Fleet Week includes a Parade of Ships on Elliott Bay (Monday 1:15 p.m.), followed by ship tours Tuesday to Saturday on the Seattle waterfront. Free.

WASHINGTON STATE OPEN on Thursday, July 29th through Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at Seattle Tennis Club!

Watch 575 tennis players from all over the country compete in the Washington State Open indoors and outdoors at beautiful Seattle Tennis Club. Free, with food and drinks for sale.

DANCING TIL DUSK 2019 on Tuesday, July 30th through Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at multiple parks in Seattle!

Dancing ‘til Dusk offers dance lessons, music, and dancing 14 evenings in downtown Seattle parks, plus a salsa dance on Sept. 21. Free.

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS 2019 on Tuesday, July 30th through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in Downtown Seattle!

Downtown Summer Sounds brings music to parks from Wednesday to Friday. Free.

DOWNTOWN MOVIES IN THE PARK on Friday, July 30th through Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 in Bellevue!

The City of Bellevue Parks & Community Services has partnered with Charles Schwab and Viome, Inc. to bring you this eight outdoor movie series at Bellevue Downtown Park. Join your friends and family for a night of FREE admission, FREE pre-movie entertainment and FREE popcorn. The series also features eight non-profit agencies, one per week. The audience can participate by donating to the many programs and services the agency provides to our community-in-need.

BELLEVUE WINE WALK ON MAIN on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 in Bellevue!

A ticket to Bellevue Wine Walk on Main gets you a souvenir wine glass and 12 tasting tickets to redeem in shops, beginning at 10134 Main Street for age 21+.

SEATTLE ART FAIR on Thursday, August 1st through Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

The Seattle Art Fair is a one-of-a-kind destination for the best in modern and contemporary art and a showcase for the vibrant arts community of the Pacific Northwest. The fair brings together the region’s strong collector base; local, national, and international galleries; area museums and institutions; and an array of innovative public programming.

NIGHTS AT THE NEPTUNE on Thursday, August 1st through Thursday, August 15th, 2019 at the Neptune Theatre!

Nights at the Neptune presents diverse music, dance, and theater by local groups at the Neptune Theatre. Free.

UMOJA FEST on Friday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 4th, 2019 in Seattle!

Umoja Fest has hip-hop and soul music, a children’s day (Friday), a basketball tournament, food vendors, exhibitors, and a parade (Sat. 1 p.m.) from 23rd & Union to Judkins Park. Free.

2019 MAGNOLIA SUMMERFEST on Friday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 4th, 2019 in Magnolia!

Magnolia Summerfest includes a parade Saturday at 10 a.m., live music, food vendors, a beer & wine garden, weekend art fair, and kids’ activities. Free.

SEAFAIR WEEKEND on Friday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at Genesee Park and Lake Washington!

Seafair Weekend Festival features hydroplanes racing on Lake Washington, the Blue Angels flying overhead in the Boeing Air Show, and classic cars on display (Saturday). Interstate 90 will not close in 2019.

NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS on Friday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 4th, 2019 in Kent!

Watch stars of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) compete at the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

ANACORTES ARTS FESTIVAL on Friday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 4th, 2019 in Anacortes!

Anacortes Arts Festival has 270 juried art booths, fine art demonstrations, culinary art, food, and kids’ activities. Free. The running events are not free.

WATERSHED on Friday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at the Gorge Ampitheatre!

Hear top music artists at Watershed, with camping available at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George.

KEXP & SEATTLE CENTER CONCERTS AT THE MURAL on Fridays in August at Seattle Center!

Concerts at the Mural at Seattle Center’s amphitheater are family and picnic friendly, and have a beer and wine garden. The lawn fills early. Free.

CENTER CITY OUTDOOR CINEMA on Friday, August 2nd through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in Seattle!

ART IN THE GARDEN on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 in Ballard P-Patch!

We have a full slate of artists, plus the standard activities you know and love: beer garden, kids’ activities, art raffle, bake sale, wine grab. Free admission, fun for the whole family!

LAKE CITY SUMMER FESTIVAL & PARADE on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 in Lake City!

Lake City Summer Festival & Parade [formerly Lake City Seafair Festival; SalmonFest Seattle] has a parade, a car show, an art fair, a beer garden with live music, and a kids’ area in Lake City. Free.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER WINE TASTING on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Northwest Cellars Winery!

You get wine and live music, and your dog gets treats and toys at Dogs Days of Summer Wine Tasting at Northwest Cellars in Kirkland to support Paws Alliance.

PORT TOWNSEND ACOUSTIC BLUES FESTIVAL PERFORMANCES on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 in Port Townsend!

Acoustic Blues Showcase concert is the highlight of the Acoustic Blues Festival at Fort Worden State Park.

THE WASHINGTON MIDSUMMER RENAISSANCE FAIRE on Saturday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 in Bonney Lake!

Mingle with medieval knights, jesters, peasants, and artisans at the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Kelley Farm in Bonney Lake, with an alehouse limited to age 21+.

RIDE THE HURRICANE on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 in Port Angeles!

Bike 24 to 41 miles car-free to the amazing mile-high summit in the Olympic Mountains during Ride the Hurricane in Port Angeles.