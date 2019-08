A DEADLY INFECTION SPREADS – Still struggling from the loss of a close friend, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) joins Xander (Oliver Dench) and her fellow cadets in responding to an emergency distress call from a secret lab only to discover that a deadly experiment has infected the scientists and now the cadets are infected as well. Brett Simmons directed the episode written by Thomas P. Vitale & Brett Simmons (#104). Original airdate 8/6/2019 @ 8pm