SEASON FINALE – Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers. The mystery of the anomaly deepens. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Ed Fraiman and written by Jason Rothenberg (#613). Original airdate 8/6/2019 @ 9pm