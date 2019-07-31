After the impressive slate in July, with The Lion King, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Spider-Man: Far From Home, August is set up to be huge and will hopefully deliver some big movies to theaters.

Here are a few of the movies that everyone MUST see in theaters:

1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (August 2nd)

Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, team up, after being verbal enemies, to take down the cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton, who gains control of a dangerous bio-threat that could change humanity forever. To save the world, Hobbs and Shaw must co-exist to not only save themselves, but the world from immediate and mortal danger!

2. Good Boys (August 16th)

After getting invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max, played by Jacob Tremblay, is nervous because he doesn’t know how to kiss a girl yet. Seeking for some advice, he asks his best friends Thor & Lucas, played by Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams. All 3 then decide to use Max’s father’s drone to spy on the teenage couple next door who are making out to see how to actually kiss a girl. When they get caught spying, the drone is destroyed and now they have to scramble to find money to replace it. On their money adventure, they stumble upon bad decisions as they try to go to a party, and find money to replace the drone.

3. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (August 9th)

On a backpacking trip around the world, four teen girls decide to go diving in a ruined underwater city and suddenly realize that they’ve stumbled into the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves. As they swim deeper and deeper underwater, they inch closer and closer to the shark species that hunts and feeds on human flesh.

4. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (August 16th)

The game we all played as a kid, knocking down pins and tables with a slingshot and a bird, is coming back for their sequel. The film kicks off right where they left off with both the birds and pigs trying to develop a friendship despite all the differences between them to attack the forgotten island that is coming for vengeance.

5. The Art of Racing in the Rain (August 9th)

A heartfelt tale of the connection between a very advanced and philosophical dog named Enzo, voiced by Kevin Costner, and his owner Denny Swift, played by Milo Ventimiglia. The film tells the story of Denny’s desire to be a Formula One race car driver and Enzo’s improved insight into the human condition, because of how smart he already is. As he gains knowledge, Enzo is understanding the techniques needed on the racetrack to help Denny achieve his dream. During this chase for the race, Denny has his wife, Eve, played by Amanda Seyfried, and their young daughter, Zoe, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong right by his side with Enzo.

So which movie seems the most interesting? The most dramatic? The funniest? The most intense? Whatever you choose, don’t forget to choose CW11 while you’re waiting.