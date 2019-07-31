



WHAT:

Oh, those summer nights! Experience the magic of Woodland Park Zoo after-hours every Friday evening in August at WildNights presented by Virginia Mason. It’s the perfect night out for a hot date, a group of friends or the whole family! Explore all the incredible wonders Woodland Park Zoo has to offer in the twilight of the evening, along with magical animal encounters. Head to the picturesque North Meadow for a beer and wine garden (for guests 21 and over, valid ID required for entry). What could be better than sipping a glass of wine while playing giant Jenga or roasting s’mores around a fire pit?

Take the kids to Zoomazium, the zoo’s indoor nature play space, for storytelling, a puppet show, discovery stations with cool biofacts and more wildlife-inspired activities! Plus, every time you visit WildNights, you’re supporting the zoo’s exemplary care program for its 1,200+ animals, along with conservation programs in our backyard and around the world. Create incredible memories while helping to save wildlife!

WHEN:

Fridays, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; 6:00–8:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to enter when the zoo opens at 9:30 a.m. Visit www.zoo.org/today for more information.

WHERE:

Woodland Park Zoo: Enter through West Entrance at Phinney Ave. N. between N. 55th & N. 56th Sts. or South Entrance at N. 50th St. & Fremont Ave. N.

COST:

WildNights costs regular zoo admission or is free for zoo members. Admission through September 30: Adult (13-64) $22.95; Child (3-12) $13.95; Toddler (0-2) Free. Zoo members receive free zoo admission year round. Parking: $6 plus applicable state and local taxes.

INFO:

Parking is limited. Consider taking the bus, biking, walking or carpooling. Conserving resources is one more way to help animals. The zoo offers a $2 discount to anyone who rides the bus to the zoo. Must show proof—bus transfer or ORCA card—at ticket window. For bus service to the zoo, visit www.metro.kingcounty.gov.

Mobile app: Download the free Woodland Park Zoo mobile app for iPhone, iPad or Android from your app store. Use it to track your location on zoo grounds with GPS, discover more about animals and daily zoo activities, and share the highlights of your visit with friends.

Gifts/Food: Explore the ZooStores for unique gifts and souvenirs and the Rain Forest Food Pavilion to quench your thirst and appetite.

Founded in 1899, Woodland Park Zoo engages more than a million visitors of all ages, backgrounds, abilities, and walks of life in extraordinary experiences with animals, inspiring them to make conservation a priority in their lives. The zoo is helping to save animals and their habitats in the wild through more than 35 wildlife conservation projects in the Pacific Northwest and around the world. Woodland Park Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and certified by the rigorous American Humane Conservation program. The Humane Certified™ seal of approval is another important validation of the zoo’s long-standing tradition of meeting the highest standards in animal welfare. Visit www.zoo.org and follow the zoo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Woodland Park Zoo saves wildlife and inspires everyone to make conservation a priority in their lives.