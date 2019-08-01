SERIES PREMIERE — Contestants put their skills to the test and take a trip Around the World as they are challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. When they attempt to sculpt Greek pottery and make authentic Italian pizzas, their entranced state has them thinking they are Patrick Swayze and that everyone is naked, causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. Watch as madness ensues as contestants believe that models are mannequins during Paris Fashion Week. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#101). Original airdate 8/7/2019 @ 9pm