



After 5 seasons and 100 episodes, Jane the Virgin finally came to an end last night and, boy, has it been a wild ride. Not only did creator Jennie Snyder Urman give us the happy ending we all deserve (sorry Michael lovers, #Jafael has always been endgame) but she created characters that will live in our hearts forever.

Here are some of our favorite fan reactions after last night’s finale.

One of the best shows I’ve ever seen. Thanks for making me cry and laugh on an endless loop. I hope I get to make something as beautiful as this show was and felt to me. #JaneTheVirgin #GoodbyeJane pic.twitter.com/MkjEEecF3u — gübs🍓 (@burritogubs) August 1, 2019

Such a big fan that I convinced my parents to name my baby brother Mateo since our last name’s already Villanueva. Thank you for bringing me so much tears and joy #JaneTheVirgin #JaneTheVirginFinale pic.twitter.com/xOv6QKXmNW — Karlita (@kkarlitas) August 1, 2019

I LOWKEY ALWAYS HAD A FEELING ABOUT THIS BUT AT THE SAME TIME I WAS NOT EXPECTING IT AT ALL. I WAS SO SHOCKED BUT I LOVE IT AND HOW THEY REVEALED IT #JaneTheVirgin pic.twitter.com/yzqB0GdM1W — 🙂 (@suzzzzzyy) August 1, 2019

That's it. Right here. This is Jane the Virgin in one sentence. #JanetheVirgin pic.twitter.com/OIX2mKqece — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) August 1, 2019

And finally, an emotional table read from CBS themselves. Warning, if you don’t want to sob your eyes out in front of your coworkers, save this video to watch in private.

SPOILER ALERT! To this story. To these people. To #JaneTheVirgin. Thank you for 5 seasons of happy tears, sad tears, love, & light 💛💜 #GoodbyeJane pic.twitter.com/rLrQr3f9Yh — CBS TV Studios (@CBSTVStudios) August 1, 2019

And with that, the story comes to an end. Cheers to 100 hours of twists, turns, and most of all, family.

