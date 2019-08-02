



While a new app to spend your time on may be the last thing you’re looking for right now, these 5 are worth a try. Trust me! I know we’re all trying to cut back on mindless screen time, but some of these apps actually help increase productivity, saving you time and energy in the long run!

Check out our favorite funky apps:

RunPee

By far our favorite app on this list, RunPee makes sure you never miss a second of important movie content by telling you the best times to go to the bathroom! It tells you how far into the movie the recommended pee time occurs, how long you can be gone for, and gives you a cue as to what is happening on screen when you leave. It optimizes pee times so you don’t miss any necessary plot or action. Now you can safely splurge on that large coke, comfortably knowing that you won’t miss too much movie.

Habitica

Life is not a game. Except for when you’re using Habitica! Habitica helps you track your habits and goals by letting your avatar earn rewards (battle armor, pets, gold coins) for completing real life tasks that you set yourself.

Stellarium Mobile Sky App

Stellarium is described as a “fully-featured planetarium for your phone”. Just point it at the night sky and learn exactly what you’re looking at! Become an astronomy expert in no time.

Letterboxd

If you read our recent article about Letterboxd, then you already know how obsessed we are with this app. It’s essentially social media for film lovers, and allows you to track what you’ve seen, what you want to see, and compare opinions with your friends! Gone are the days of feverishly searching for something to watch on family movie night. Just pull up the list you’ve been curating and you’re good to go!

Slowly

Slowly is reviving the age old art of letter writing. We know what you’re thinking, how could an app help you write a letter? Slowly helps match you with pen pals from around the world, that share your common interests or passions! Get matched with a pal, write a letter (electronically) and grow your knowledge of life in other countries.

These one of a kind apps are everything you need to become better, smarter, faster, and so much more! So download away!