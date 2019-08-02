



Okay so no, David Dobrik is not the future of entertainment, that title was really just clickbait (iykyk 😉 ). BUT, he does represent an entire collection of media creators that could shape the future of entertainment in years to come.

David Dobrik is a YouTube star from Vernon Hills, Illinois. As many influencers nowadays, he got his start on vine, creating 6 second videos meant to evoke a quick chuckle. He has since moved platforms to Youtube (rip Vine) where he has garnered a whopping 13 million subscribers, averaging 9.2 million video views a DAY. His content? Vlogs. For 4 minutes and 20 seconds 3 times a week you can see what it’s like to live like as a 23 year old worth an estimated 7 million dollars.

This is where his influence really begins, because these 4 minutes and 20 seconds are truly WILD. We’re talking lip tattoos, giving away Teslas, jumping over a backyard pool with a motorcycle, and so much more.

It’s so action packed, that it’s hard to imagine anything else being exciting after seeing one of these. David Dobrik keeps his videos short and sweet because that’s the attention span of his primarily Gen-Z fanbase. He knows how long he has them, and is determined to give them as much content as possible.

Because of platforms like Vine and Youtube, members of Generation Z have been taught to enjoy short form content, thus making their appetite for longer form television and film smaller. The thought process being, why watch a 30 minute sitcom for one final punch line or joke, when you could watch 8 YouTube videos in the same amount of time? It makes sense, and it doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon.

So, that leaves us to wonder, what will the future of TV look like? Will it get shorter? Will it be action packed like David Dobrik’s vlogs? Will it die all together?

Only time will tell. Until then, we can simply watch and wonder.

If you like longer form TV, make sure to support it! Keep your cable subscription, and help keep your favorite shows alive by watching them on TV rather than tuning in later on Netflix.

