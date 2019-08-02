ARE YOU READY FOR YOUR PURPOSE? – Wythers (guest star Andrew Howard) hatches a plan to save Garret (Jake Stormoen) before it is too late. Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) responds to Tobin’s (guest star Aaron Fontaine) proposal. Meanwhile, Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) discover a key to great power. Lastly, Garret heads out on a dark mission. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. The episode was written by Katy DiSauvino and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#205). Original airdate 8/8/2019 @ 8pm