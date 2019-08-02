



That’s right. PUPPIES AND PROSECCO. No need to get your glasses, no need to refresh your webpage because we aren’t pulling your leg on this one.

We hope you have vacation days saved up because from August 23rd -26th The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Denver is offering an exclusive package in Celebration of National Dog Day.

For just 50 dollars (and the purchase of a Luxury Suite) you can receive what the hotel refers to as a “private puppy party” complete with puppies, a “puppy expert” meant to handle the dogs and answer questions, as well as a bottle of Prosecco and snacks!

If that isn’t enough, 50% of the proceeds go to Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to rescuing puppies throughout the region.

So, not only are you vacationing, hanging out with the cutest animals ever, and sipping on some bubbly while you do it, but it’s also for a good cause!

If you can make it to Denver, this deal is a no brainer. You can learn more about the package and book your reservation here.

