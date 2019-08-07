Airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CW11 Seattle!

The CW is adding a new anthology series, TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES, with episodes featuring Nicole Kang (“Batwoman”), Jim Parrack (“Suicide Squad”) and Aleyse Shannon (“Charmed”), Thursday, August 8 (8:00-8:30PM ET/PT and 8:30-9:00PM ET/PT). Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, these contemporary tales of horror and haunting tap into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress, and environmental degradation…the things that haunt us are still the same. Executive produced by Vera Miao (“Best Friends Forever”), Emily Wiedemann (“Creative Control”) and Chazz Carfora (“Stories From The Felt”), TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.