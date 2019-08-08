Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw


TVLine learns that Riverdale taps Supergirl‘s Sam Witwer to play Jughead’s prep school teacher!

Cinema Blend gets excited about a Buffy and Angel star joining the cast of Legacies!

 

Bustle fondly looks back on the life lessons learned from Jane the Virgin!

 

Cinema Blend gives a nod to the Arrow star who says Tommy’s return in the final season will give fans what they’ve been waiting for!

 

Entertainment Weekly is thrilled about former Angel star Alexis Denisof joining Legacies!

 

TVLine shows us a video from Arrowverse!

