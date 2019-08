Macaulay Culkin Reacts to News of ‘Home Alone’ Reboot It was recently announced that Disney will remake the classic film, ‘Home Alone.’ The news actually angered many fans of the beloved original movie. Now, even Macaulay Culkin is weighing in on the upcoming reboot. He took to Twitter to post a tongue-in-cheek response to the announcement. It seems the star is open to getting involved with the remake. He joked in a later post that Disney should “call” him.