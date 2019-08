SECRETS AND LIES – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) leave on a quest to Talon’s childhood home. Meanwhile, Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) proves his worth to Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse). Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) experiments with plaguelings and Naya’s (guest star Amita Suman) Prime Order connections return to haunt her. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#206). Original airdate 8/15/2019 @ 8pm