Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
#tbt to Comic Con with these goofballs pic.twitter.com/JYfAfk3WRE
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) August 8, 2019
The stigma around mental health only grows when it's confused with radicalized ideology and fear infused hatred.
Making those who suffer feel even more isolated.
Dont let this narrative make you afraid to reach out to those in need.
Be well, be kind
— Bob Morley (@WildpipM) August 5, 2019
Thank you all again for voting— I know a lot of you spent so much of your time sending in votes for riverdale and for myself. I am so lucky to have the most passionate fans out there 🥰
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 12, 2019
As always, thank you guys so much for voting for us at @TeenChoiceFOX . Going to send my surfboards to Dylan so he can frame them next to the blimps he stole from me as a child.
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) August 12, 2019