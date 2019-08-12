Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw


TV Guide guarantees that All American will make you ship Asher and Olivia even more in season 2!

All American — "All Eyez on Me"– Image Number: ALA111a_080b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Samantha Logan as Oliva and Cody Christian as Asher

 

ET Online gets excited when Arrow star Stephen Amell spills final season secrets – will Emily Bett Rickards return?!

 

Deadline gets the confirmation that Katy Keene and Riverdale are planning a crossover!

 

Cinema Blend recalls that time a Vampire Diaries Klaus and Caroline scene was almost ruined by a horse!

 

Variety rounds up some TV news including Jennifer Cheon Garcia to guest star on Supergirl!

CREDIT: COURTESY OF JENNIFER CHEON GARCIA

 

Access swoons over Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles admit that their Supernatural fans are better than any award!

