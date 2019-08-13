DOG MEAT MAGIC — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Anca & Lucca, Tom Stone, Jon & Owen – The Passing Zone and Horret Wu. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#609). Original airdate 8/19/2019 @ 8pm