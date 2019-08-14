



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS now through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES now through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS now through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in various locations around Seattle!

MOVIES AT THE MURAL on Saturday, July 27th and continuing on Saturdays in August at Seattle Center!

Experience FREE movies outdoors at Seattle Center this summer. Picnic on the gently sloping Mural Amphitheatre lawn, in front of a state-of-the-art 40-foot screen, with the Space Needle looming above. The series features popular movies, both classic and contemporary, appropriate for all-ages. Movies at the Mural is an outdoor cinema experience like no other!

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS 2019 on Tuesday, July 30th through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in Downtown Seattle!

Downtown Summer Sounds brings music to parks from Wednesday to Friday. Free.

DANCING TIL DUSK 2019 on Tuesday, July 30th through Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at multiple parks in Seattle!

Dancing ‘til Dusk offers dance lessons, music, and dancing 14 evenings in downtown Seattle parks, plus a salsa dance on Sept. 21. Free.

DOWNTOWN MOVIES IN THE PARK on Friday, July 30th through Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 in Bellevue!

The City of Bellevue Parks & Community Services has partnered with Charles Schwab and Viome, Inc. to bring you this eight outdoor movie series at Bellevue Downtown Park. Join your friends and family for a night of FREE admission, FREE pre-movie entertainment and FREE popcorn. The series also features eight non-profit agencies, one per week. The audience can participate by donating to the many programs and services the agency provides to our community-in-need.

NIGHTS AT THE NEPTUNE on Thursday, August 1st through Thursday, August 15th, 2019 at the Neptune Theatre!

Nights at the Neptune presents diverse music, dance, and theater by local groups at the Neptune Theatre. Free.

KEXP & SEATTLE CENTER CONCERTS AT THE MURAL on Fridays in August at Seattle Center!

Concerts at the Mural at Seattle Center’s amphitheater are family and picnic friendly, and have a beer and wine garden. The lawn fills early. Free.

CENTER CITY OUTDOOR CINEMA on Friday, August 2nd through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in Seattle!

Concerts at the Mural at Seattle Center’s amphitheater are family and picnic friendly, and have a beer and wine garden. The lawn fills early. Free.

AUCTION OF WASHINGTON WINE EVENTS on Thursday, August 15th through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 in Woodinville!

Sample wines, savor fine food, attend an auction, and visit winemakers at Auction of Washington Wines events. The picnic is August 15, winemaker dinners are August 16, and the gala is August 17, 2019.

NORTH BEND FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, August 15th through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 in North Bend!

See some surprisingly sophisticated films (including 18 in the virtual-reality category), and attend filmmaker talks at North Bend Film Festival.

SUNSET SUPPER AT PIKE PLACE MARKET on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at Pike Place Market!

Enjoy the best of local restaurants, wineries, and breweries at the $175 Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market, and then dance to live music under the stars.

PACSCI HAPPY HOUR on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at the Seattle Pacific Science Center!

Play games, try hands-on activities, watch a laser show, see live science, hang out with smart people, and buy a drink at the bar during PacSci Happy Hour at the Pacific Science Center for age 21+.

KENT AUGUST WINE WALK on Friday, August 16th, 2019 in Kent!

Taste wine with a few snacks and live music in 10 shops with a ticket to the Wine Walk in downtown Kent. Held in May, August, and October.

LET’S CLAY IN THE PARK! on Friday, August 16th through Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at Seward Park Clay Studio!

Let’s Clay in the Park has demonstrations of wheel throwing and hand building, pottery for sale, and “an opportunity to leave with your own raku-fired pottery (glazed by you)” at Seward Park Clay Studio.

SEATTLE TATTOO EXPO on Friday, August 16th through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center!

Admire art on skin at the Seattle Tattoo Expo, with competitions, seminars, exhibitions, and vendors in the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST CHALKFEST on Friday, August 16th through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at Redmond Town Center!

Watch 16 chalk artists transform Redmond Town Center into pastel masterpieces at Pacific NW Chalk Fest, with live music and kids’ activities. Free.

TASTE EDMONDS on Friday, August 16th through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 in Edmonds!

Taste Edmonds features good food, entertainment on two stages, a kids’ zone with free bounce houses, arts & crafts booths, and a beer & wine garden (age 21+) at Civic Center Playfield.

CHIEF SEATTLE DAYS on Friday, August 16th through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 in Seattle!

The Suquamish Tribe hosts Chief Seattle Days with a weekend salmon bake, canoe races, drumming, dancing, softball & horseshoe tournaments, a memorial service at the gravesite of Chief Seattle (Sat. 9 a.m.), a parade (Sat. noon), and a 5K run (Sun. 9 a.m.) in Suquamish.

PARTY ON THE PLATEAU on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at Sammamish Commons Plaza at City Hall!

Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza at City Hall. Free.

THE ARLINGTON FLY-IN on Friday, August 16th through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 in Arlington!

See 1,000 home-built, classic, vintage, and military airplanes with live music, a beer garden, a children’s area, a drone light show (Fri. & Sat. 9:30 p.m.) and a balloon glow (Sat. 8:30 p.m.) during Arlington Fly-In at Arlington Municipal Airport.

WILDNIGHTS Fridays during August 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

Woodland Park Zoo stays open late for “magical encounters with animals, ambassador animal presentations, animal keeper talks, storytelling, and discovery stations with cool biofacts and nature-inspired activities” plus food and drinks for sale on Wildnights.

GLOBAL PLAYGROUND on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Children ages 7 to 13 will enjoy outdoors games, entertainment, culture, and hands-on-activities under the Space Needle at Global Playground. Free.

13TH ANNUAL DUWAMISH RIVER FESTIVAL 2019 on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at Duwamish Waterway Park!

The Duwamish River Festival celebrates the river’s amazing restoration with live music, kids’ activities, cultural presentations, and kayak and boat rides at Duwamish Waterway Park. Free.

CHOMP! on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

Focused on local farms, chefs, and restaurants, Chomp! has a farmer’s market, healthy food, ecology activities, tiny homes, recycled art, cooking demos, live music, and a beverage garden (beer, cider, wine) at Marymoor Park in Redmond. Free except parking.

WOODINVILLE SUMMER CONCERTS & FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 in Woodinville!

Celebrate Woodinville Festival! Has pancakes at the fire station, an 11 a.m. parade on 175th Street, a farmer’s market, an arts & crafts fair, a wine & beer garden, food vendors, and kids’ activities at Wilmot Gateway Park. Free.

TUMWATER ARTESIAN BREWFEST on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 in Olympia!

Beer has a long history in the Olympia area because of its natural springs. Taste 100 northwest beers at Tumwater Artesian Brewfest, with wine, food vendors, and games, on a golf course for age 21+. No pets.

KIDS OBSTACLE CHALLENGE on Saturday, August 17th through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at Lake Sammamish State Park!

Kids 5 to 16 run through mud and over obstacles at Kids Obstacle Challenge at Lake Sammamish State Park. Parents can race for free.

SNOQUALMIE RAILROAD DAYS on Saturday, August 17th through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 in Snoqualmie!

Snoqualmie Railroad Days includes train rides, a pancake breakfast (Sat. 7 to 11 a.m.), a parade (Sat. 11 a.m.), a car show on Sunday, kids’ entertainment, music, arts & crafts, a beer and wine garden, and food. Free.

FESTIVAL OF ARTISTS AT WORK on Saturday, August 17th through Sunday, August 18th, 2019 in Everett!

Fresh Paint: Festival of Artists at Work turns the Port of Everett Marina into a big outdoor studio with 100 artists’ booths, two entertainment stages, food vendors, and glassblowing demonstrations. Free.

BRASILFEST on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at Armory Main Floor in Seattle Center!

Hear classical guitar, traditional folk music, and samba at BrasilFest. Watch a demonstration of capoeira martial arts, see glittering costumes, and eat authentic food at Seattle Center.

TUNNEL MARATHONS on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at Snoqualmie Pass!

Run downhill through forests and a former train tunnel in one of the Tunnel Marathons, which qualify 40% of runners for the Boston Marathon, beginning at Hyak ski area. Held in June, August, and September.