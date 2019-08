Airs Mondays at 9:30pm on CW11 Seattle!

I SHIP IT was created by Yulin Kuang and produced by New Form (“Final Space,” “Mr. Student Body President”). It stars Helen Highfield as Ella, Riley Neldam as Tim and Yasmine Al-Bustami as Sasha with executive producers Kathleen Grace, Melissa Schneider and Yulin Kuang. I SHIP IT is based on the 2014 digital short of the same name.