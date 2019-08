HACKED AND EXPOSED – When Pilar’s (Banita Sendhu) bio-organic implants are hacked, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) lead an investigation to help save their friend and find out who’s responsible and stop them from continuing to torment Pilar. Jenn Wexler directed the episode with teleplay by Lisa Klink and story by Mark A. Altman (#106). Original airdate 8/20/2019 @ 8pm