THE CHASE IS ON – Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) are outraged when the Sharp case is moved to another unit and are instead reassigned to take down a local drug gang. Meanwhile, Arjana (Lashana Lynch) needs money to fund a big opportunity at work, meaning Pike must swallow his pride and ask his dad for help. The CW original airdate 8/21/2019 @ 8pm