SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION — Contestants put their skills to the test as they are sent back to school and challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. Participants take a blast to the past as they revisit subjects like art, science, gym, and even a take a pop quiz. Believing they are a doctor, a schoolgirl with a huge crush, and a gorgeous supermodel, these alter egos ultimately cause hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#108). Original airdate 8/21/2019 @ 9pm