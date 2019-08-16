Disney Sets Record With 5 Films Breaking $1 Billion in a Single Year Disney is having its best year yet. The conglomerate has become the only major studio with 5 titles grossing over $1 billion in a single year. The first 4 titles include ‘’Captain Marvel,’’ ‘‘Avengers: Endgame,’’ ‘‘Aladdin’’ and ‘‘The Lion King.’’ ”Toy Story 4” is the latest film to join the ranks. Deadline reports that Disney could make half of this year’s profits and still remain untouched by competitors. ‘Frozen 2’ and ”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” are also expected to surpass $1 billion, bringing the total to 7 films.