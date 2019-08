COMING TOGETHER – Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) waits for Talon (Jessica Green) after a mysterious disappearance. Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) faces his despised cousin while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) makes Tobin an offer he can’t refuse. A surprise visitor to the Outpost interrupts a royal ceremony. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#207). Original airdate 8/22/2019 @ 8pm