Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
S8… rolling right along. pic.twitter.com/spqYwYNwE5
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 16, 2019
Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. -Legally Blonde pic.twitter.com/LcV4hopLqg
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) August 14, 2019
i should be asleep rn but no i decided to spend 10 minutes of this precious time deciding where to place the emojis in my insta bio‼️and now i’m taking five minutes to tweet about it hAHa gOoDniGHt‼️ lmk what you think about the placement‼️
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) August 19, 2019
They really should make a film about Grant Achatz the Chef behind Alinea.. 3 Michelin stars.. despite having temporarily lost his sense of taste during a diagnosis of Squamous cell carcinoma of the mouth. This was one of my favorite dining experiences I’ve had in a hot minute. Also I had to roll myself home.
I promised a fan I’d write this on the cover of my first season 2 script before we even got picked up. This feels so good. Ladies are back in town. 201 here we come. THANK YOU! #RoswellNM 👽 pic.twitter.com/j58ttnOhGb
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) August 9, 2019