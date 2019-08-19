WORLDS COLLIDE – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Maya Kramer, Poreotics, Ryan Goldsher, Ace Young with Diana Degarmo, and Savitsky Cats. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#110). Original airdate 8/23/2019 @ 8:30pm