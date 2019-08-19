Comments
Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale
This year’s Teen Choice Awards were dominated by The CW! The telecast, airing live from beautiful Hermosa Beach, CA was co-hosted by The CW’s very own Katy Keene star, Lucy Hale. And Riverdale swept the drama category with wins for Choice Drama TV Show, TV Actor, TV Actress and Bugheads rejoice, Choice TV Ship.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Jared Padalecki — Supernatural
Choice Action TV Actor: Stephen Amell — Arrow
Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin
Choice TV Ship: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
See the full list of winners right HERE!