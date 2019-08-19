



This year’s Teen Choice Awards were dominated by The CW! The telecast, airing live from beautiful Hermosa Beach, CA was co-hosted by The CW’s very own Katy Keene star, Lucy Hale. And Riverdale swept the drama category with wins for Choice Drama TV Show, TV Actor, TV Actress and Bugheads rejoice, Choice TV Ship.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Jared Padalecki — Supernatural

Choice Action TV Actor: Stephen Amell — Arrow

Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin

Choice TV Ship: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

See the full list of winners right HERE!