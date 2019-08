AN UNLIKELY ADMIRER – Ella (Helen Highfield) continues her job as a writer’s PA on “Superstition,” and Sasha (Yasmine Al-Bustami) is given a big opportunity by being cast as a new character on the show. When fangirl and roommate of Ella, Winnie (guest star Jazz Raycole), asks Ella for the latest details on “Superstition,” Ella sends over a major spoiler for the show, not believing Winnie could betray the confidence. Riley Neldam also stars. Original airdate 8/26/2019 @ 9:30pm