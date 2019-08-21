



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS now through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES now through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS now through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in various locations around Seattle!

MOVIES AT THE MURAL Saturdays in August at Seattle Center!

Experience FREE movies outdoors at Seattle Center this summer. Picnic on the gently sloping Mural Amphitheatre lawn, in front of a state-of-the-art 40-foot screen, with the Space Needle looming above. The series features popular movies, both classic and contemporary, appropriate for all-ages. Movies at the Mural is an outdoor cinema experience like no other!

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS 2019 through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in Downtown Seattle!

Downtown Summer Sounds brings music to parks from Wednesday to Friday. Free.

DANCING TIL DUSK 2019 through Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at multiple parks in Seattle!

Dancing ‘til Dusk offers dance lessons, music, and dancing 14 evenings in downtown Seattle parks, plus a salsa dance on Sept. 21. Free.

DOWNTOWN MOVIES IN THE PARK through Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 in Bellevue!

The City of Bellevue Parks & Community Services has partnered with Charles Schwab and Viome, Inc. to bring you this eight outdoor movie series at Bellevue Downtown Park. Join your friends and family for a night of FREE admission, FREE pre-movie entertainment and FREE popcorn. The series also features eight non-profit agencies, one per week. The audience can participate by donating to the many programs and services the agency provides to our community-in-need.

KEXP & SEATTLE CENTER CONCERTS AT THE MURAL on Fridays in August at Seattle Center!

Concerts at the Mural at Seattle Center’s amphitheater are family and picnic friendly, and have a beer and wine garden. The lawn fills early. Free.

CENTER CITY OUTDOOR CINEMA through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in Seattle!

BLACK PRIDE WEEK on Wednesday, August 21st through Sunday, August 25th, 2019 in multiple locations!

You don’t have to be gay to attend parties, shows, talks, workshops, and wellness events during Black Pride Week, which supports the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities.

WASHINGTON STATE INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL on Monday, August 19th through Sunday, August 25th, 2019 in Long Beach!

It’s free to watch kite fliers compete at the Washington State International Kite Festival (or fly your own) in Long Beach on the windy Pacific Coast. Fireworks are Friday at 9:45 p.m. The nearby kite museum has an admission fee. Schedule.

NORDIC SÓL on Thursday, August 22nd through Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at the Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard!

Focusing on a different Scandinavian region each year, Nordic Sól [formerly Viking Days] has “vendors, crafts, music, and culture” plus traditional food, a fashion show, and family activities at Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard. The 2019 theme is “the Arctic.” Free.

EVERGREEN STATE FAIR on Thursday, August 22nd through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 in Monroe!

Meet farm animals, watch pigs race, eat fair food, and catch a show at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe.

WASHINGTON STATE GARLIC FEST on Friday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 25th, 2019 in Chehalis!

Washington State Garlic Fest features garlic cuisine, beer & wine, vendors, live music, kids’ activities, and a flea market in Chehalis. No pets or smoking.

BASS CANYON on Friday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at the Gorge Ampitheatre!

Headbangers flock to Bass Canyon for “the heaviest hitting artists in the scene, gorgeous views of the mountainous Gorge Amphitheatre, and three performances by Excision,” with camping available.

MAKAH DAYS CELEBRATION on Friday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 25th, 2019 in Neah Bay!

The Makah tribe invites you to Makah Days Celebration, with a street fair, canoe races, dances, Fri. fireworks, Sat. morning parade, and Sat./Sun. salmon bake at the tip of Washington. Free, or $10 to visit beaches and trails. Schedule.

HANGARFEST on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at the Museum of Flight!

A ticket to HangarFest includes unlimited tastes from local breweries, wineries, cideries, and a distillery; food truck fare for sale; live music; yard games; space-themed activities; and access to the space gallery and aircraft exhibits on the east side of the Museum of Flight for age 21+.

BURIEN UFO FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 in Burien!

Burien UFO Festival features flying saucers, alien costume contests, guest speakers, kids’ activities, films, and DJ music in and near the Tin Room Bar. The event has new management in 2019. Free.

STANDUP FOR THE CURE on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Lake Sammamish Park!

Register for Stand Up for the Cure to get a T-shirt, lunch, live music, free lessons, and participation in kid or adult races at Lake Sammamish State Park.

POVERTY BAY BLUES & BREW FEST on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 in Des Moines!

Enjoy blues music, beer from 16 local breweries, and food for sale at Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest [sound] in Des Moines Beach Park. No children or pets. See their web page for Giant Beer Pong if interested.

SEATTLE DESIGN FESTIVAL BLOCK PARTY on Saturday, August 24th through Sunday, August 25th, 2019 in Lake Union Park!

Enjoy large art installations, performances, and design activities at the free Seattle Design Festival Block Party at Lake Union Park. It’s the highlight of the citywide Seattle Design Festival (Aug. 16 to 25).

HARVEST FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 24th through Sunday, August 25th, 2019 in Carnation!

Harvest Festival features craft shops, archery and sword demonstrations, music & dance, and lunch (dinner is available by reservation) at Camlann Medieval Village in Carnation.

Have a great week!