MIND CONTROL AND TIME TRAVEL — In the 1980s, stories began circulating that the U.S. government was conducting radical experiments on young children – including mind control tests and time travel. In the wake of new evidence, U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and conspiracy podcast host Sam Tripoli head to Montauk to investigate one of the most puzzling conspiracy theories of all time (#103). Original airdate 8/27/2019 @ 9pm