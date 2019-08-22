Comments
STAY IN YOUR LANE – Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) stumble on to an organ-harvesting ring, ultimately leading to Pike’s daughter being taken by Bakur (guest star Nasser Memarzia), the ring leader, and leaving Pike looking for violent retribution for the attack on his family. Meanwhile, Arjana (Lashana Lynch) agrees to help Deputy Mayor Carmel (Caroline Goodall) with a development deal. Original airdate 8/28/2019 @ 8pm
