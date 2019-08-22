A ROMANCE TRANCE — Contestants put their skills to the test as they are challenged to complete simple tasks with a romantic twist all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. Love is definitely in the air with games like “Bonkers Bouquets” and “Build Me a Bear.” However, with contestants thinking they are professional athletes and Broadway stars, chaos arises, causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#107). Original airdate 8/28/2019 @ 9pm