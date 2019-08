SHOULD HAVE STUCK TO THE PLAN – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) pursue a cold-blooded killer in a bold rescue attempt. Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) tasks Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochai) with finding a cure for the plaguelings, as well as a delusional patient. Gwynn and Garret (Jake Stormoen) are reunited. The episode was written by Katy DiSauvino and directed by Milan Todorovic (#208). Original airdate 8/29/2019 @ 8pm