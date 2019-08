INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE — A beauty vlogger records a complex makeup tutorial as the camera catches someone slipping into her room when she’s not looking. Aleyse Shannon, Guillermo Arribas and Guillian Gioiello star in the episode. Tayarisha Poe directed the episode written by C.S. McMullen (#106). Original airdate 8/29/2019 @ 9pm