Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Missing my Vancouver Ladies. Come back soon please! pic.twitter.com/vX66lJ7Cxl
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) August 24, 2019
Dialogue from the Season 8 Premiere of Arrow:
If I let you help me, you will get hurt or you will get killed and it will be because of me.
You don't know that.
I do know that.#ACrisisIsComing
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 25, 2019
I’m directing episode 5 of Legends of Tomorrow 😁just finished day one of prep! There is so much that goes into making these shows and I'm humbled by the talented people people I'm getting to work with 🙏
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) August 21, 2019
View this post on Instagram
As the majority of you know @brandonjrouth is off to greener pastures…It’s very rare in our business to know when something is coming to an end, it’s an opportunity that is not presented much… And as half of #steelatom its bitter sweet… When you guys get to see this season know Brandon and I are really enjoying our screen time and appreciating the journey we got to do together as Nate & Ray. Just like everyone else on our show I’m going to miss the big guy… So I’m going to enjoy these last few episodes with my friend and have the best time we can so you guys can enjoy it as much as we did making it for the past 4 seasons together… #GoodLuckRayPalmer
View this post on Instagram
do you ever hear what someone says but not actually listen, and then you say “what?” and they start to ask their question again but by the time they are half way through their sentence you’ve finally processed what they said the first time and you rudely interrupt them and answer?
View this post on Instagram
Stop listening to the inner voice when it says you’re not good enough. Stop comparing yourself to other people to minimize your own greatness and success because at the end of the day, there are people out there comparing themselves to you and your achievements. Stop second guessing your abilities and how far you have come. Stop criticizing yourself for not being better or having more or doing more. Stop with the fraud complex that we all feel when things are going so well that we think it’s just luck while we ignore the years of work we have done to get there. What if… WHAT IF… YOU’RE ACTUALLY PROBABLY DOING F*CKING great. That’s awesome. Congratulations to everyone out there who needs to hear this. Keep shining. We are all rooting for you.