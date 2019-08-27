



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS now through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES now through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

MOVIES AT THE MURAL Saturdays in August at Seattle Center!

Experience FREE movies outdoors at Seattle Center this summer. Picnic on the gently sloping Mural Amphitheatre lawn, in front of a state-of-the-art 40-foot screen, with the Space Needle looming above. The series features popular movies, both classic and contemporary, appropriate for all-ages. Movies at the Mural is an outdoor cinema experience like no other!

DOWNTOWN MOVIES IN THE PARK through Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 in Bellevue!

The City of Bellevue Parks & Community Services has partnered with Charles Schwab and Viome, Inc. to bring you this eight outdoor movie series at Bellevue Downtown Park. Join your friends and family for a night of FREE admission, FREE pre-movie entertainment and FREE popcorn. The series also features eight non-profit agencies, one per week. The audience can participate by donating to the many programs and services the agency provides to our community-in-need.

KEXP & SEATTLE CENTER CONCERTS AT THE MURAL on Fridays in August at Seattle Center!

Concerts at the Mural at Seattle Center’s amphitheater are family and picnic friendly, and have a beer and wine garden. The lawn fills early. Free.

EVERGREEN STATE FAIR now through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 in Monroe!

Meet farm animals, watch pigs race, eat fair food, and catch a show at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe.

PRE-PAX OPEN HOUSE on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 in Redmond!

Play more than 50 upcoming ID@Xbox titles, try Mixed Reality games, and meet the developers at Microsoft’s Pre-PAX Open House. Bring a guardian if younger than 18. Free, including both a shuttle bus from the Seattle convention center and parking in Redmond.

BUMBERSHOOT on Friday, August 30th through Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at the Seattle Center!

Celebrate the end of summer at Bumbershoot, a spectacular festival of music, film, comedy, and arts on Labor Day weekend in 10 venues at Seattle Center, including a main stage in Memorial Stadium. Free for children younger than age 8, and seniors age 70+.

2019 OAK HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL on Friday, August 20th through Sunday, September 1st, 2019 in Oak Harbor!

Oak Harbor Music Festival features 30 bands playing all types of music on two stages, beer & wine, food vendors, and arts & crafts on Whidbey Island. Free.

TUMBLEWEED MUSIC FESTIVAL on Friday, August 30th through Sunday, September 1st, 2019 in Richland on the Columbia!

Tumbleweed Music Festival has 5 stages with 100 acts, workshops, food and craft vendors, and a contra dance Sunday in Richland on the Columbia River. Mostly free.

PAXWEST on Friday, August 30th through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at Washington State Convention Center!

Play video games and see gamers in costume at PAX West at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle.



SKIBONKERS on Friday, August 30th through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 in downtown Bellevue!

SkiBonkers is a sale of new skis, snowboards, and accessories in downtown Bellevue.

ELLENSBURG RODEO on Friday, August 30th through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 in Ellensburg!

Ellensburg Rodeo is Washington’s biggest rodeo, with live music, a carnival, and the Kittitas County Fair.

WASHINGTON STATE FAIR on Friday, August 30th through Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 in Puyallup!

Find animals, rides, rodeo, food, and entertainment at Washington State Fair, the largest, oldest, and most popular fair in the state. Closed Tuesdays & Sept. 4.

ACTON CHILDREN’S BUSINESS FAIR on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 in Bellevue!

Shop from 40 entrepreneurs ages 6 to 18 selling food, art, toys, and more at Children’s Business Fair in the east parking lot of Crossroads Mall in Bellevue. Free.

42ND LEMAY ANNUAL SHOW on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 in Tacoma!

See 1500 vintage vehicles and a car auction at LeMay Annual Show at Marymount Event Center in Tacoma, plus the nearby LeMay home via a shuttle bus.

30TH ANNUAL BLACKBERRY FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 31st through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 in Bremerton!

Walk aboard a ferry to the free Bremerton Blackberry Festival. Hear music on two entertainment stages, visit the beer & wine garden, and shop the waterfront for art, jewelry, fair food, and blackberry pie. No pets.

Have a great week!