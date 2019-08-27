CAN’T ESCAPE FROM LOVE – Sasha (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Winnie (guest star Jazz Raycole), Tim (Riley Neldam), and the cast of Superstition venture to an escape room where Winnie finds herself starstruck by the cast of “Superstition,” but soon realizes that some people are more appealing on camera. When a “Superstition” story document is leaked online, showrunner Marina (guest star Gita Reddy) takes this as an opportunity to rewrite episodes, which leads Ella (Helen Highfield) to stay at work and miss the escape room. While running an errand for Marina, Ella and Luke get locked in a warehouse, and are forced to learn more about each other (#103). Original airdate 9/2/2019 @ 9:30pm