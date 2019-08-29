‘TIS THE SEASON (TO GET HYPNOTIZED) — Contestants put their skills to the test and get in the holiday spirit as they are challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. From Halloween to Easter, the hypnotized group tries to navigate such challenges as “Basket Case” and “Haunted Hotel.” When Heather thinks she is a malfunctioning robot and Kanta an excited Christmas elf, chaos ensues and causes hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. You’ll never see a Holiday Wrap Battle like this! After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#104). Original airdate 9/4/2019 @ 9pm