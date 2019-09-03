Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Send some love to @caitylotz as she begins her first day directing @TheCW_Legends 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #femaledirectors pic.twitter.com/fLydg6yfNL
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) August 29, 2019
I continue to be deeply grateful for the opportunity to direct @CW_TheFlash . I truly love working with our talented cast & crew in this capacity. Thanks to @warnerbrostv @TheCW @GBerlanti @ewrote & everyone else who has supported me. So excited for this one! ⚡️#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/W6YUZlqTT4
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) August 28, 2019