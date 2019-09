STRANDED ON A DEADLY ALIEN PLANET – Trapped on an alien world, Jax (Priscilla Quintana), Xander (Oliver Dench) and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) are stranded with no way home. They must band together to survive, but divided loyalties threaten to destroy them from within. And Jax will ultimately be forced decide her allegiances if they make it through the long night. Christian Gossett directed the episode with teleplay by John C. Kelley & Steve Kriozere (#109.) Original airdate 9/10/2019 @ 8pm