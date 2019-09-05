



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

WASHINGTON CIDER WEEK on Thursday, September 5th through Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at various locations around Washington!

Washington Cider Week features tastings, tours, and tap takeovers at cideries and restaurants.

WILDBITES on Friday, September 6th, 2019 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Woodland Park Zoo!

Taste “cuisine and cocktails inspired by wildlife around the globe, prepared by some of Seattle’s hottest celebrity chefs and mixologists” during Wildbites at Woodland Park Zoo, with access to all zoo exhibits for age 21+.

ART UNCORKED on Friday, September 6th, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Greta Hackett Outdoor Sculpture Gallery – Town Center!

Taste samples from 22 Washington wineries, breweries, and cider makers at Art Uncorked, with art vendors, live music, and food for sale in tents in the sculpture garden at 78th Ave SE & Sunset Highway for age 21+. No pets or smoking.

8TH ANNUAL BOB’S BOWL-A-RAMA on Friday, September 8th, 2019 from 7 to 10 p.m. at West Seattle Bowl!

A $200 ticket to Bob’s Bowl-o-rama includes bowling and beer for 8 people at West Seattle Bowl to support charity.

CIDER SUMMIT SEATTLE on Friday, September 6th through Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Lake Union Park!

Sample artisanal ciders from the NW and around the world, buy food, and hear live music at Cider Summit Seattle at Lake Union Park for age 21+.

SAN GENNARO FESTIVAL OF SEATTLE on Friday, September 6th through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 in Seattle!

Enjoy Italian food, Italian music, a beer and wine garden, children’s activities, and weekend cooking demonstrations at the San Gennaro Festival of Seattle on S. Angelo Street in Georgetown. Free.

MUKILTEO LIGHTHOUSE FESTIVAL on Friday, September 6th through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 in Port Townsend!

See 300 boats, watch demonstrations, and meet expert craftsmen and wooden boat enthusiasts at the Wooden Boat Festival in Port Townsend. No pets. Down the street is Crafts by the Dock crafts fair Sat. & Sun.

SKETCHFEST SEATTLE on Thursday, September 5th through Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at Unexpected Productions Market Theatre!

SketchFest Seattle features live comedy by Seattle comedians and out-of-town guests at Unexpected Productions in the Pike Place Market. The Comedy Film Challenge screens films on Sept. 8.

2019 MOUNTAINFEST AT CAMP LONG on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at the Camp Long Environmental Learning Center!

Family-friendly Mountain Fest offers “a day of free rock climbing, rappelling, mountain-themed games, and activities” plus “spirited conversation with kindred climbers around the fire pit eating hot dogs and s’mores” at Camp Long in West Seattle. Free.

THAI FESTIVAL SEATTLE 2019 on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at North Seattle College!

Thai Festival features the cuisine, entertainment, and arts & crafts of Thailand in the parking lot of North Seattle College. Free.

PAWSWALK & 5K RUN on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Magnuson Park!

PawsWalk & 5K Run includes a run at 9 a.m., a walk at 10 a.m., food trucks, entertainment, and vendors at Warren G. Magnuson Park to support charity.

ARTS-A-GLOW on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Dottie Harper Park and Community Center Annex Park!

Arts-A-Glow offers entertainment, food trucks, and an 8 p.m. lantern procession at Dottie Harper Park in Burien. Costumes are welcome but not candles. Free.

HAPPY TAILS WINE WALK on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 in Woodinville!

Happy Tails Wine Walk is a casual walk to 15 wineries, plus a dog zone with games, pet supply vendors, and a food truck in Woodinville. You don’t have to bring a dog, but if you do then a leash is required.

2019 FRANK HANSEN MEMORIAL RACE on Saturday, September 7th through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Angle Lake!

Watch small outboard hydroplanes race up to 100 m.p.h. and visit the pit area (if you wear shoes and sign a waiver) at Frank Hansen Memorial Race Regatta at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac. Limited parking. Free.

RENTON CITY COMIC CON on Saturday, September 7th through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Renton Technical College!

Can’t wait for Emerald City Comic Con in March? Check out Renton City Comic Con (Rencon), “a celebration for comic book geeks, technophiles, cosplayers, and nerds of all ages” at Renton Technical College.

LIVE ALOHA HAWAIIAN CULTURAL FESTIVAL on Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival has songs, performances, workshops (hula, ukulele, and lei making), food, and vendors of traditional arts and crafts at Seattle Center. The workshops are held on Saturday. Free.

RUSTYCON on Friday, September 6th through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at the Bellevue Hilton!

Rustycon is a science-fiction and fantasy convention that focuses on literature, science, art, costumes, and gaming at Hilton Bellevue.

CAPITOL HILL GARAGE SALE DAY on Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Cal Anderson Park!

Capitol Hill Garage Sale has sellers in Cal Anderson Park, plus dozens of neighborhood sales. Photos. Free.*